Pocatello police issue warning about virtual kidnapping for ransom scams - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

The Pocatello Police Department is alerting the community to a recent uptick in virtual kidnapping for ransom schemes reported locally. Officers have received three reports involving a male suspect using a local phone number to carry out the scam.

In each case, the caller falsely claims to be affiliated with a criminal cartel and alleges to have kidnapped a juvenile family member. The suspect then demands a ransom payment from the families. These claims are entirely false.

During the ongoing investigation, PPD has determined that the scammers may be using artificial intelligence technology to generate fake images, videos, and audio recordings of the supposed victims in an effort to make the threats more convincing.

What to Do If You Receive a Call:

Do not send money or share personal information

Contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100 as soon as possible

PPD is actively working to trace the phone numbers used in these cases and encourages residents to remain vigilant and share this warning with others.