Pocatello's East Oak Street child pedestrian safety improvements completed near Greenacres Elementary - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Construction on the East Oak Street Child Pedestrian Safety Improvements Project, in front of Greenacres Elementary School at the intersection of East Oak Street and Hyde Avenue, has been completed.

The project included the installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, new ADA-accessible ramps, upgraded sidewalks and improved curb and gutter features, according to Merril Quayle P.E., Public Works engineer with the City of Pocatello.

“These enhancements are designed to increase safety for children walking and biking to school,” Quayle said in a prepared statement sent to EastIdahoNews.com.

According to the statement, the city’s Engineering Department, in collaboration with the Street Services, also made roadway repairs and improvements along Hyde Street and East Oak Street, extending to North 15th Avenue.

Additionally, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 contributed further improvements on school property, helping ensure the project’s success, Quayle stated.

The project was made possible through the Child Pedestrian Safety Grant Program secured by the City of Pocatello, which provides funding to improve safety for children walking and biking, particularly around school zones, according to the statement.

The City of Pocatello received $250,000 in state funding for the project. The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council is administering the grant with funds allocated by the Idaho State Legislature.