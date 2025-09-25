 Rams, Thunder meet as Poky hosts annual 'Black and Blue Bowl' - East Idaho News
D5 Game of the week preview

Rams, Thunder meet as Poky hosts annual ‘Black and Blue Bowl’

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello football, Highland football, black and blue bowl
Highland’s Cedric Mitchell (left) leads the Rams into Lookout Field to take on Hunter Cordell (left) and the Pocatello Thunder for the annual “Black and Blue Bowl.” | EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — Is this the year that the Thunder end Highland’s reign of dominance in the “Black and Blue Bowl”? That will be decided Friday.

Pocatello (1-3, 0-0) has not beaten the Rams (4-1, 1-0) since 2010, though the two teams battled in a tightly contested game last year, ending in a 28-18 victory for Highland.

The Thunder have gotten off to a sluggish start. Entering the Week 5 showdown, Pocatello has suffered back-to-back lopsided losses, against Blackfoot (41-12) and Sandpoint (56-15).

As they have through the first month of the season, head coach Dave Spillett and the Thunder will lean heavily on seniors Houston Himmerich and Hunter Cordell. But it will be the defense that faces the toughest challenge.

Highland’s offense is led by junior running back Cedric Mitchell, who averages 136 scrimmage yards per game and has found the endzone seven times.

Aside from the ugly 70-6 loss they took at the hands of a nationally ranked Skyridge (UT) team, the Rams have completely controlled their games this season, earning their four wins by a combined score of 119-36 — including a pair of shutouts, against Legacy (NV) and Lake City.

Stopping Mitchell, a weapon in both the passing and running games, is the key for Pocatello. While slowing Cordell’s big-play ability will be Highland’s primary concern.

It may seem that the chips are stacked, once again, against the Thunder. But in a rivalry game, with so much emotion and added intensity, anything can happen.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

