Recap: Ririe's running game has yet to be contained, and are there any real rivalry games anymore? - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – No one has figured out yet how to stop Ririe’s running game.

A year after the Bulldogs celebrated one of the best seasons in program history and were bolstered by two 1,000-yard running backs, Ririe is back bulldozing opposing defenses.

In last week’s 45-18 win over Firth, Ririe rushed for 385 yards, five TDs and averaged 9.0 yards per rush.

Most of that yardage belonged to Kolter Lewis, who tallied 236 yards and three touchdowns.

Lewis also hauled in a 58-yard receiving touchdown.

Mark the calendar. Ririe is at North Fremont on Oct. 17 in a matchup of teams that love the ground game.

Not so fast

You should also mark you calendar for next week.

West Jefferson gets its biggest test of the year on Friday when the Panthers travel to Ririe.

While Ririe and North Fremont are getting plenty of attention in the Nuclear Conference and in state polls, West Jefferson has quietly put together a 5-0 start and has the best numbers in the conference, averaging more than 41 points and giving up just 8.20 per game.

What rivalry?

The local rivalry games in Idaho Falls and Pocatello draw historically large crowds and have created community buzz and pride for decades with students and alumni enjoying the festivities.

But it’s a different story on the field.

Highland beat Pocatello in the Black and Blue Bowl for the 15th straight time last week, downing the Thunder 32-7.

In Idaho Falls, it was Skyline beating Idaho Falls 55-13 in the Emotion Bowl. It was the Grizzlies’ 11th win in the past 12 meetings.

Hillcrest beat Bonneville 49-14 earlier this season in the Civil War rivalry game, taking the trophy for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings.

Can the rivalry games be saved?

Maybe in 6A?

Highland travels to Rigby this week in a big conference showdown.

Despite the ramifications of this one, the big local rivalry game comes in two weeks when Rigby is at Madison.

Maybe in 3A?

Every week is a rivalry week somewhere in 3A.

The Nuclear Conference has already been mentioned, but the South East Idaho Conference is also fierce.

Stats and stuff

Here are this week’s local state top-5 leaders (based on schools reporting).

-Kolter Lewis, Ririe, second in rushing yards with 887.

-Aden Mora, Bonneville, fourth in rushing yards with 682.

-Cedric Mitchell, Highland, fifth in rushing yards with 648.

-Kolter Lewis, Ririe, first in total points with 104.

-Andrew Martin, North Fremont, third in total points with 70.

-Zakary Grigg, American Falls, fourth in total points with 66.

-Kolter Lewis, Ririe, first in TDs with 16.

-Ty Smith, American Falls, fourth in total tackles with 67.

-Cooper Brown, Ririe, tied for first in interceptions with five.