Rockland falls at home as Murtaugh dominates 4th quarter - East Idaho News

ROCKLAND — Rockland entered the fourth quarter Friday with an 18-14 lead over Murtaugh. But the Bulldogs were unable to hold on, suffering a pair of key injuries as the Red Devils pulled away late.

Seniors Isaac Held and Woodrow Lowder were each hurt, according to head coach Gerry Hunter, as Murtaugh (1-2) earned a 42-20 victory at Rockland High School.

The Rockland Bulldogs huddle during the first half of their loss to Murtaugh. | Kade Calvin, KPVI

Junior quarterback Xavier Parrish completed 14 of 30 pass attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

Zach Permann led Parrish’s targets with 11 catches for 169 yards and both touchdown catches. Ty Woodworth led the team in tackles with nine.

The Bulldogs (2-1) go on the road next week to face the Rimrock Raiders (1-2).