 Rockland falls at home as Murtaugh dominates 4th quarter - East Idaho News
Boys Soccer

Wed

Thunder Ridge

3

@Rigby

1

Boys Soccer

Wed

Highland

3

@Madison

0

Boys Soccer

Wed

Hillcrest

2

@Skyline

3

Volleyball

Wed

West Side

0

@Malad

3

Volleyball

Wed

Skyline

0

@Idaho Falls

3

Volleyball

Wed

Snake River

3

@South Fremont

0

Volleyball

Wed

Soda Springs

1

@Declo

3

Volleyball

Wed

Rockland

2

@Oakley

3

Prep football

Rockland falls at home as Murtaugh dominates 4th quarter

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland football
Murtaugh senior quarterback Stetson Perkins rolls right as the Rockland Bulldogs chase. The Red Devils scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to leave Rockland with a win. | Kade Calvin, KPVI
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

ROCKLAND — Rockland entered the fourth quarter Friday with an 18-14 lead over Murtaugh. But the Bulldogs were unable to hold on, suffering a pair of key injuries as the Red Devils pulled away late.

Seniors Isaac Held and Woodrow Lowder were each hurt, according to head coach Gerry Hunter, as Murtaugh (1-2) earned a 42-20 victory at Rockland High School.

Rockland football
The Rockland Bulldogs huddle during the first half of their loss to Murtaugh. | Kade Calvin, KPVI

Junior quarterback Xavier Parrish completed 14 of 30 pass attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

Zach Permann led Parrish’s targets with 11 catches for 169 yards and both touchdown catches. Ty Woodworth led the team in tackles with nine.

The Bulldogs (2-1) go on the road next week to face the Rimrock Raiders (1-2).

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION