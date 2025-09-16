Lanes open after rollover crash on US-20 - East Idaho News

UPDATE

All lanes are now open on U.S. Highway 20, according to a Facebook post by Rexburg Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY

REXBURG — A single-vehicle crash on U.S Highway 20 near mile marker 333 has blocked traffic heading westbound on Tuesday afternoon.

Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com that an SUV was pulling an RV that had rolled over, and one minor injury was reported.

A Facebook post from the Rexburg Police Department states that the Madison Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and Idaho Department of Transportation are on scene to clear up the debris.

The post states that it will take several hours for the lanes to reopen and that the crash is being investigated.

Currently, there is no highway access heading westbound near mile marker 333 near the ramp, and traffic is being rerouted to Main Street in Rexburg from the highway.