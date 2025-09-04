Stage 1 Fire Restriction lifed on some public lands; officials urge caution - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — State and federal land management agencies have lifted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on lands within the Eastern Idaho Fire Restriction Area effective today, as the wildfire threat has lessened.

According to Caribou-Targhee National Forest officials, restrictions were put into effect on Aug. 7 when fire danger and burning conditions were unusually high.

“Current conditions no longer meet the necessary criteria outlined in the Idaho State Fire Restrictions Plan to remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions,” according to a prepared statement from Jared Fisher, public affairs specialist with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

“Visitors are reminded to continue to be careful when recreating on public lands,” Fisher stated. “Although fire restrictions are rescinded, fire season is not over and there is still a threat of human caused wildfires. One of the leading causes of fall season wildfires in eastern Idaho is abandoned warming fires left in remote locations. Now is not the time to become complacent.”

The Forest Service reminds forest visitors to follow these tips to help prevent wildfire:

Never leave a campfire unattended.

Always keep water and a shovel near your fire.

Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave.

Fireworks and exploding targets are not allowed on federal or state land.

Burn bans and fire prevention orders may still be in place in some areas, according to Forest Service officials. Burn bans pertain to controlled burning activities such as debris burning, slash burning or agricultural burning, and require a fire safety burn permit from Idaho Department of Lands. Visit http://burnpermits.idaho.gov/ for more information.