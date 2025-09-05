Surprising random people at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

Surprising random people at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for Feel Good FridayPublished at | Updated at
EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.
Today we are at the Eastern Idaho State Fair surprising random people with gift cards! We had no idea who we were going to meet and how they would react, but we walked around and looked for people who looked like they could use a surprise.
Check out the video in the player above!
Feel Good Friday is sponsored by Ashley and Ashley Outlet in Idaho Falls, where we are committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. Ashley also seeks to inspire the love of home and enrich others' lives.