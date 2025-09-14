The lasting impact of love and presence - East Idaho News

Maya Angelou once said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Her words capture a profound truth about human connection: it’s not our accomplishments or eloquence that leave the deepest impact, but the way we make others feel seen, valued, and loved.

In a world that often moves too fast and speaks too loudly, the quiet gift of compassion—of simply being present and kind—carries eternal weight.

This principle is deeply spiritual.

Jesus consistently prioritized how He made people feel—welcomed, forgiven and deeply loved.

His miracles and teachings were powerful, but it was His compassion that drew hearts to Him.

Colossians 3:12 encourages us to “clothe ourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.”

These virtues speak directly to the soul and reflect the love of Christ in everyday life.

People may forget our titles or talents, but they remember the warmth in our smile, the sincerity in our listening, and the peace in our presence.

As followers of Christ, we are called to be ambassadors of His love—not just in words, but in how we treat others.

Whether we are comforting a friend, serving a stranger, or encouraging someone who feels overlooked, we have the opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on their heart.

When we live with empathy and grace, we echo the love of a Savior who still changes lives through simple, spirit-led encounters. In the end, our greatest legacy may be how we made others feel God’s love through us.

