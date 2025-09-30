Though 'shaken' after attack, Michigan church congregation inspired by love from community - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — The bishop of a congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan that was attacked Sunday spoke out in a video shared by the church, thanking people for their prayers and love.

“It is the most significant time of my life where I have felt the love and prayer of other people. It’s been very inspiring, the amount of contact we’ve had with friends not of our faith,” said Bishop Jeffrey Schaub, of the Grand Blanc Ward.

A gunman drove his truck into the church meetinghouse during worship services on Sunday morning, began shooting at members of the congregation and set the building on fire. Four people were killed, authorities said Monday.

Bishop Schaub said returning home late Sunday, his family had dozens of meals, treats and notes waiting for them, from a variety of community members who “had reached out to make sure that our family was OK.”

“It was very humbling to see how much good there is in the world today and that, above all, we are all children of the same Father in heaven, and we love each other,” he said. “As you might expect, our members are quite shaken, in spirit and body. And it hurts.”

“I am extremely grateful for a loving Heavenly Father and his son Jesus Christ. I know that they are aware of the challenges that we are experiencing, and I know that through our Savior, Jesus Christ, we can find joy again. I know that with his help, there can be healing. And I know that as we focus on him, we can have joy,” the bishop added.

In addition to those killed, eight people — ages 6 to 78 — were injured, including at least five with gunshot wounds, the police have said. Others suffered issues with smoke inhalation.

Police identified the man suspected in “targeted violence” as Thomas Jacob Sanford. He was shot and killed by police soon after the incident. During a news conference on Monday, investigators declined to discuss any possible motives for the Sunday morning attack.

Also on Monday, President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, noted in a statement, “Our hearts are heavy with sorrow. Millions of us are mourning the passing of our beloved prophet and president, Russell M. Nelson. He was a dear friend and a cherished leader. His timeless teachings continue to guide us and help us find comfort amid suffering, especially in the wake of the recent violence aimed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan this past Sunday.”

He said the Michigan shooting “reminds us of our sacred responsibilities as followers of Jesus Christ. We mourn with our members who have lost loved ones, and we join in prayer for comfort with others around the world who are suffering from similar tragedies. We all seek answers and understanding in the wake of trauma, shock, and grief. We are grateful to all who are reaching out with service, prayers, and words of support during this difficult time.

“May we all remember the truth that each of us is a beloved child of God. Our Savior Jesus Christ, through His infinite Atonement, overcame death and gives us the joyful assurance that each of us will be gloriously resurrected. On behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I extend this expression to the family and friends of those affected by this recent tragedy and all others who may be experiencing loss and heartache at this time,” President Oaks said.