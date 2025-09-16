Titans top Rams in conference tilt - East Idaho News

Titans top Rams in conference tiltPublished at | Updated at
POCATELLO — The Thunder Ridge Titans won their seventh straight match Monday night, shutting out the Rams 2-0 at Highland High School.
The Titans (8-1, 2-0) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Then, in the 58th minute, Thunder Ridge was awarded a penalty kick and put it home for the insurance.
Highland (6-2, 1-1) could not mount a rally and saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.
In their nine matches this season, the Titans have outscored opponents by 22 combined goals. Thunder Ridge has scored 36 goals on the season — 34 in eight wins — while allowing 14 goals — six of which coming in their lone loss, to Mountain View on Aug. 23.
Highland has also suffered a loss to the Mountain View Mavericks (6-1-1). Despite the two losses, the Rams have allowed fewer goals than conference rival Thunder Ridge. They have surrendered 11 goals in eight matches — seven against Mountain View — while scoring 23.