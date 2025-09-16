Titans top Rams in conference tilt - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Thunder Ridge Titans won their seventh straight match Monday night, shutting out the Rams 2-0 at Highland High School.

The Titans (8-1, 2-0) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Then, in the 58th minute, Thunder Ridge was awarded a penalty kick and put it home for the insurance.

Highland (6-2, 1-1) could not mount a rally and saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

Thunder Ridge’s Kai Redd leads the Titan attack. | EastIdahoSports.com

In their nine matches this season, the Titans have outscored opponents by 22 combined goals. Thunder Ridge has scored 36 goals on the season — 34 in eight wins — while allowing 14 goals — six of which coming in their lone loss, to Mountain View on Aug. 23.

Highland’s Leo Fernandez controls the ball. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland has also suffered a loss to the Mountain View Mavericks (6-1-1). Despite the two losses, the Rams have allowed fewer goals than conference rival Thunder Ridge. They have surrendered 11 goals in eight matches — seven against Mountain View — while scoring 23.