Top of the state rankings hold, but 3A competition continues to be volatile - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Rigby (6A), Hillcrest (5A), and Sugar-Salem (4A) all retained their top spots in this week’s state media football poll.

West Side still resides atop the 3A poll, but the competition is heating up as the Pirates suffered a loss at 4A South Fremont. Unbeaten Ririe moved up to No. 2 and Declo moved up two spots to No. 3 after defeating Aberdeen.

North Fremont entered the 3A poll at No. 4 and received two first-place votes. Aberdeen’s loss dropped the Tigers to No. 5.

Sugar-Salem in 4A and Kendrick in 2A were the only unanimous picks.

Idaho State Media Poll

Week 3

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (9) 3-0 49 1

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 2-0 41 2

3. Eagle 2-0 30 3

4. Timberline 2-0 13 5

5. Highland 2-1 6 4

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 4, Madison 2, Mountain View 2, Owyhee 2, Thunder Ridge 1.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (9) 2-0 49 1

2. Bishop Kelly (1) 2-0 40 2

3. Skyline 2-0 30 3

4. Lakeland 3-0 14 4

5. Sandpoint 3-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Century 4, Minico 1, Twin Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (10) 3-0 50 1

2. Fruitland 3-0 37 2

3. Homedale 2-0 31 3

4. Buhl 2-0 15 4

5. Kimberly 2-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, American Falls 2, Cole Valley Christian 2, Gooding 1.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (4) 1-1 41 1

2. Ririe (3) 3-0 34 3

3. Declo (1) 2-1 29 5

4. North Fremont (2) 3-0 24 —

5. Aberdeen 1-1 12 2

Others receiving votes: Priest River 8, Grangeville 2.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (10) 3-0 50 1

2. Logos 2-0 39 2

3. Grace 3-0 25 4

4. Prairie 2-0 19 —

5. Valley 1-1 6 3

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 5, Potlatch 2, Glenns Ferry 2, Idaho City 2.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (8) 2-0 44 1

2. Rockland (2) 2-0 39 2

3. Council 1-1 22 3

4. Garden Valley 2-0 14 4

5. Tri-Valley 1-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: Coeur du Christ 7, Genesee 7, Wallace 3, Mackay 2.

Voters: Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Brevin Monroe, KMVT; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Kade Calvin, KPVI; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal.