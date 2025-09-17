 Trojans sweep Thunder at Poky High - East Idaho News
prep volleyball

Trojans sweep Thunder at Poky High

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello volleyball Hallee Peterson (5) blocks Rigby volleyball Brinley Bybee (11)
Rigby High School senior Brinley Bybee attacks the Thunder block during the Trojans’ straight-set victory at Pocatello High School, Tuesday night. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Rigby Trojans pushed their current win streak to three with a straight-set victory over the Pocatello Thunder at Pocatello High School Tuesday night.

None of the three sets was very close, with the Trojans (12-3, 1-0) winning 25-18, 25-19, 25-17.

Rigby volleyball Brookie Hoge (1) spikes the ball against Pocatello
Rigby senior Brooklyn Hoge gets the kill in the third set of the Trojans’ sweep at Poky. | EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby began the season on an eight-match win streak, losing just one set in that span. After losing three of four, the Trojans are again riding a positive streak, with consecutive wins over Highland, Shelley and Poky.

Their next match is Thursday, when they host the rival Madison Bobcats (4-0, 1-0) in a potential playoff preview.

Pocatello volleyball Lainey Rogers (9) spikes ball over Rigby volleyball Acacia Taylor (10) and Iris Wells (21)
Pocatello’s Lainey Rogers (9) spikes the ball over Rigby’s Acacia Taylor (10) and Iris Wells (21). | EastIdahoSports.com

The Thunder struggled to maintain a rhythm, losing Tuesday after sweeping Canyon Ridge and Burley. Poky will take part in this weekend’s ThunderBee Volleyball Classic, at Thunder Ridge High School.

