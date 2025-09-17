Trojans sweep Thunder at Poky High - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Rigby Trojans pushed their current win streak to three with a straight-set victory over the Pocatello Thunder at Pocatello High School Tuesday night.

None of the three sets was very close, with the Trojans (12-3, 1-0) winning 25-18, 25-19, 25-17.

Rigby senior Brooklyn Hoge gets the kill in the third set of the Trojans’ sweep at Poky. | EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby began the season on an eight-match win streak, losing just one set in that span. After losing three of four, the Trojans are again riding a positive streak, with consecutive wins over Highland, Shelley and Poky.

Their next match is Thursday, when they host the rival Madison Bobcats (4-0, 1-0) in a potential playoff preview.

Pocatello’s Lainey Rogers (9) spikes the ball over Rigby’s Acacia Taylor (10) and Iris Wells (21). | EastIdahoSports.com

The Thunder struggled to maintain a rhythm, losing Tuesday after sweeping Canyon Ridge and Burley. Poky will take part in this weekend’s ThunderBee Volleyball Classic, at Thunder Ridge High School.