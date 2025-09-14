Two men accused of lighting live bomb under vehicle in Salt Lake - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men have been taken into custody after an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies in a Magna neighborhood.

One of the suspects were identified as 58-year-old Adeeb Nasir and 31-year-old Adil Justice Ahme Nasir.

According to a probable cause statement, bomb squads from the Salt Lake City Police Department and Unified Fire Authority responded to reports of a suspicious device.

They determined it was a real incendiary device and had been placed under a news media vehicle.

The device “had been lit but failed to function as designed,” according to court records.

Officials said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was called in to lead the investigation. They identified two suspects who had a Magna address.

A search warrant was obtained and executed Friday night at a home near 2800 South and 8500 West.

Special agents from the FBI and members of the bomb squads for both the Salt Lake City Police Department and Unified Fire Authority responded to the home.

They said both suspects were found at the home.

During their operation, they found two devices that turned out to be hoax weapons of mass destruction.

Officials said the men initially told them both devices were real.

At that point, the home was evacuated and bomb squads worked to dispose of the devices.

Homes in the area were also evacuated.

During their investigation, officials found additional explosives and “explosive-related components,” firearms, illegal narcotics and other paraphernalia.