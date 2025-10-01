West Side and Ririe continue to share the top 3A ranking in the state media poll - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The 3A state media poll is still the most interesting as West Side and Ririe continue to be tied atop the rankings released on Tuesday.

Also in 3A, North Fremont remained No. 3 with three first-place votes, while West Jefferson, at 5-0, entered the poll in fifth place.

There was no movement in 6A or 5A, but Buhl moved into a fifth-place tie with Kimberly in 4A.

Idaho State Media Poll

Week 6

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mtn (10) 5-0 50 1

2. Eagle 5-0 36 2

3. Rigby 4-1 31 3

4. Timberline 5-0 19 4

5. Highland 5-1 6 5

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 3, Madison 2, Owyhee 2, Mtn View 1.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (7) 5-0 47 1

2. Hillcrest (3) 5-0 43 2

3. Skyline 4-1 27 3

4. Lakeland 6-0 22 4

5. Sandpoint 5-1 7 5

Others receiving votes: Century 3, Twin Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 4-1 49 1

2. Fruitland (1) 5-0 38 2

3. Homedale 5-0 33 3

4. American Falls 5-1 18 4

t-5. Kimberly 2-3 6 5

t-5. Buhl 4-1 6 —

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

t-1. West Side (4) 3-1 41 t-1

t-1. Ririe (3) 6-0 41 t-1

3. North Fremont (3) 5-0 38 3

4. Declo 3-3 15 4

5. West Jefferson 5-0 10 —

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4, New Plymouth 1.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (9) 5-0 49 1

2. Kamiah (1) 5-0 39 2

3. Grace 5-1 26 3

4. Logos 4-1 20 4

5. Potlatch 4-0 10 —

Others receiving votes: Prairie 5, Raft River 1.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 5-0 50 1

2. Council 3-1 31 2

3. Tri-Valley 4-1 25 5

4. Rockland 4-1 17 4

5. Genesee 4-0 10 —

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 9, Wallace 6, Coeur du Christ 2.

Voters: Brevin Monroe, KMVT; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Michael Lycklama,

Idaho Statesman; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Mark

Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com;

Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Kade Calvin, KPVI.