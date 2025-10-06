Babysitter charged with murder after dogs fatally maul 2-year-old boy - East Idaho News

VALDOSTA, Georgia (TMX) — A Georgia babysitter has been charged with murder after a toddler in her care was fatally mauled by two Rottweiler dogs, police said.

The Valdosta Police Department said officers responded along with firefighters and medics to a residence on the 3800 block of Pecan Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday following a report that a 2-year-old boy had been attacked by dogs. They arrived to find the child deceased, and detectives responded to investigate.

Investigation revealed that 48-year-old Stacy Wheeler Cobb was allegedly running an unlicensed daycare out of the home. The victim’s mother brought the boy to Cobb to watch for the day, and detectives say he was the only child at the residence that day, though there are around 10 children there “most days,” police said.

The boy was allegedly left unattended for more than two hours, as Cobb believed he was napping and took a nap herself. During that time, the boy was able to get out to the backyard and open a kennel that contained two “large” Rottweilers, allowing them to attack the child, police said.

Lowndes County Animal Control Officers took custody of the two Rottweilers, along with a third dog at the residence.

Cobb was arrested and booked into Lowndes County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges will be forthcoming.

“This is a horrible and tragic event that should have never occurred, but because of negligence on this offender’s behalf, a mother has tragically lost a child,” said Chief Leslie Manahan. “I want to express our department’s deepest sympathy to the family. No words will ever ease their pain, but our hearts go out to them during this unimaginably difficult time. I also keep our first responders in my prayers, as they continue processing their response to this tragic scene.”