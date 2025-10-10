Banana Ball on The Blue: Family-focused baseball event coming to Boise in 2026 - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium will be switching the gridiron for the baseball diamond next summer, but this isn’t for your typical baseball game.

ESPN announced Thursday evening that “Banana Ball” will come to Boise next summer, with two games scheduled for Albertsons Stadium. The two games, between the Texas Tailgaters and Party Animals, will be played on July 31 and Aug. 1, 2026, as part of the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour.

Albertsons Stadium was selected as one of 75 stadiums nationwide to host the tour. The event will mark the first time Banana Ball has visited Idaho.

If you’re unfamiliar with Banana Ball, it’s a fan-focused, entertainment-centric version of baseball, made popular by the Savannah Bananas.

Instead of your typical game of baseball, expect players to be dancing on the mound, doing backflips in the outfield, and even concerts breaking out in the stands.

Savannah Bananas games have drawn as many as 81,000 fans, and with such passionate support nationwide, six teams have been created to play across the country as part of a 2026 tour.

Fans wanting to attend the two games in Boise will have to sign up for the Banana Ball ticket lottery list, which will remain open through October. Fans eligible to purchase tickets will be selected at a later date.