Beavers control Panthers in district tourney elimination game - East Idaho News

MARSH VALLEY — American Falls head boys’ soccer coach Victor Contreras emphasizes ball control at every Beavers’ soccer practice. He believes maintaining possession and sustaining an offensive posture is the key to his team’s success.

That came to fruition Tuesday, when the Beavers bested the Snake River Panthers, 2-0, despite suffering what Contreras called lapses in focus — something that has been his team’s “biggest enemy” all season.

“We were efficient when we needed to be,” Contreras said, noting that his team still has some growing to do when it comes to remaining focused on the game plan. “We’re off and on, every other game, but at the end of the day, all that matters is that we take the win home and move on to the next round.”

With its win, American Falls eliminated the Panthers from the district tournament and contention for the district’s lone state berth. The Beavers also set up a rematch with the Marsh Valley Eagles, who went 6-0 during the regular season to earn the tourney’s No. 1 seed and beat the No. 2-seeded Beavers, 2-1, on Saturday.

American Falls co-captain Erik Morales beats three Snake River defenders to score the game’s first goal, in the 19th minute. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Beavers held possession in their attacking half for what felt like 80% of the game, challenging the Panther back line while preventing Snake River from putting together any real challenge on their goal.

Snake River, though, turned away several scoring looks before finally breaking in the 19th minute, when Beaver co-captain senior Erik Morales beat three Panther defenders to score an unassisted goal.

Contreras said that his team’s relentless attack and inspired hustle was something he wanted to see, after the team fell in its first playoff game while not displaying those qualities.

“Maintaining possession and moving the ball around,” the coach explained, are keys to his team managing the pace of the game and asserting itself.

The constant attack never let up, and finally produced another score in the 36th minute, when Snake River turned away a corner kick. Senior Oliver Rios controlled the rebound and sent his second-chance shot to the back of the net.

Snake River had a pair of chances late, but were unable to score and saw its season come to an end.

Contreras called his team’s effort “promising,” while noting that there are some things the Beavers will need to improve before Thursday’s showdown with Marsh Valley.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board and come back stronger next game,” he said. “I believe that I have the players and the players have the skill, that we’re going to bring it.”

Snake River beats Malad in girls bracket

The Snake River Panthers celebrate their first goal of the game as they beat Malad, 3-0, to stay alive for a play-in state tournament bid. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

While American Falls was besting Snake River on the upper field at Marsh Valley High School, the Panthers’ girls team was beating the Malad Dragons, 3-0, on Marsh’s lower field.

Snake River scored twice in the first half, then added a security goal in the second half.

With the loss, the Dragons are eliminated from contention for a state tourney bid.

The Panthers will face the loser of Tuesday night’s 1-2 matchup of Marsh Valley and American Falls, Thursday, with the winner of that game earning a play-in bid. The Eagle-Beaver winner Tuesday will earn the conference title and a spot in the state tournament.