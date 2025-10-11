Deputies on scene of fatal crash in Madison County - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Madison County Sheriff deputies are currently on the scene of a fatal crash in the area of 11000 East, south of Highway 33.

Officials have closed 11000 East from 2000 North to East Highway 33 while deputies investigate the crash.

Few details have been released, but Idaho State Police are assisting with the investigation.

The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information is released.