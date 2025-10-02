Highland-Rigby week means heavyweight fight - East Idaho News

RIGBY — For over a decade, Highland and Rigby have battled to hold the top spot in Idaho high school football’s top classification.

Since 2014, the two perennial powers have combined to claim seven of 11 state titles — with Highland claiming the championship in 2014, 2017 and 2023, and Rigby winning it all in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Over that same span, the Rams and Trojans have battled head-to-head 10 times. They did not match up in 2014 or 2015, but played twice in 2021, the second time in the state championship game. They have split those 10 battles, each winning five times.

Long story short, this is the premier matchup in 6A Idaho football. And the two hated rivals go at it Friday night at Rigby High School.

Rigby has dominated the rivalry of late, winning five of the last six meetings — including that 2021 title game. Last year, juniors Jake Flowers and Amani Morel powered the Trojans to a decisive 33-3 road victory. Both are back to lead the charge this year.

Will Cedric Mitchell and the Rams have an answer this season?

The two teams come in with similar one-loss records.

Highland (5-1, 1-0) has already claimed a conference win, 38-23 at the Thunder Ridge Titans (2-3, 0-2) on Sept. 19. The Rams’ lone loss was an eye-catching one. Hosting the nationally ranked Skyridge (UT) Falcons, Highland was dragged 70-6.

They bounced back, however, shutting out Lake City Timberwolves, 16-0.

The Rams also boast wins over a pair of Nevada teams and crosstown rival Pocatello.

Rigby throttled Coeur d’Alene, the team responsible for the Trojans’ lone loss last year, and escaped a pair of tightly contested showdowns with Utah teams. Their loss is also eye-catching, coming at the hands of 5A Bishop Kelly.

Like Highland, the Trojans bounced back with a dominant two-way performance, and are coming off a 46-0 beatdown of Lewiston.

This weekend’s game promises to be a showdown of highly capable running backs, in Rigby’s Morel and Highland’s Mitchell. But it should also feature more defense than last year’s score would suggest.

When the dust settles, there will be a winner. And that winner will have a massive feather in their cap will the playoffs approaching.

Kickoff at Rigby is scheduled for 7 p.m.