Fudgy, fluffy, decadent chocolate depression cake - East Idaho News

Featuring no milk, butter, or eggs, this decadent chocolate depression cake recipe is magically both deliciously fudgy yet fluffy, like a devil’s food cake made from scratch. Ingredients 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vinegar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup water Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch baking dish with a non-stick cooking spray. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Add in the vinegar, vanilla, oil, and water, and stir until well combined. Pour the cake batter into the baking dish. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Eat the chocolate cake warm or cool completely and frost, if desired.

