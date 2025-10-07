 Highland sophomore Vawdrey a force down the stretch - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Mon

Idaho Falls

0

@Skyline

1

Boys Soccer

Mon

Blackfoot

7

@Bonneville

1

Boys Soccer

Mon

Highland

2

@Rigby

1

Boys Soccer

Mon

Idaho Falls

2

@Skyline

1

Boys Soccer

Mon

Hillcrest

1

@Shelley

1

Volleyball

Mon

Ririe

3

@Salmon

0

Volleyball

Mon

Rigby

3

@Canyon Ridge

0

Football

Fri

Rockland

24

@Carey

54

Athlete of the week

Highland sophomore Vawdrey a force down the stretch

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Alexis Vawdrey
Highland sophomore Alexis Vawdrey moves the ball against Rigby Monday. She has scored five goals over her last two games, including four in an 8-1 victory over Thunder Ridge Thursday. | EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — Highland High School sophomore Alexis Vawdrey finished the regular season among the state’s leaders in assists and points.

The forward/midfielder has found her scoring swing as well, netting five for herself over the Rams’ final two matches of the season — including four in a conference-deciding victory over Thunder Ridge last Thursday.

Vawdrey’s 39 points tie her for 15th in the state — second among sophomores. Her 16 assists are enough for a share of fourth place in the state — top among sophomores.

Riding the recent offensive surge, Vawdrey and senior forward Devree Bell will lead the Rams into postseason play beginning next week.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION