Highland sophomore Vawdrey a force down the stretch - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Highland High School sophomore Alexis Vawdrey finished the regular season among the state’s leaders in assists and points.

The forward/midfielder has found her scoring swing as well, netting five for herself over the Rams’ final two matches of the season — including four in a conference-deciding victory over Thunder Ridge last Thursday.

Vawdrey’s 39 points tie her for 15th in the state — second among sophomores. Her 16 assists are enough for a share of fourth place in the state — top among sophomores.

Riding the recent offensive surge, Vawdrey and senior forward Devree Bell will lead the Rams into postseason play beginning next week.