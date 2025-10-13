Idaho Falls police on scene of 'active situation', residents asked to shelter in place - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are on the scene of an active situation and locals are asked to avoid the area.

According to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements, police are dealing with a situation at a home near the corner of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue.

Lomax Street from North Freeman Avenue to Fanning Avenue, and Wabash Avenue from Gladstone Street to 1st Street, are both currently blocked off.

“Residents in the area immediately adjacent to the situation have been evacuated,” Clements says. “Residents nearby who have not been evacuated should shelter in place unless otherwise directed by officers on scene.”

Multiple marked police cars are on the scene. Clements says all other community members should avoid the area.

Further details have not been released. EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on scene and we will update this story when we learn more.