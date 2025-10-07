Idaho garden among most beautiful in US. Here’s why HGTV called it ‘paradise’ - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – With fall in full swing, it’s time to soak up nature and outdoor recreation options before it gets too cold to properly enjoy them.

And Idaho is home to one of the “most beautiful gardens” in the nation, according to HGTV.

The cable network recently went in search for the best spots for plant lovers in the United States — showcasing a single garden per state.

These gardens selected for the 50 States of Blooms list “make our hearts flutter when we think about their colorful flower beds, inventive landscaping and inspiring art,” HGTV contributor Alexis Benveniste wrote in an Aug. 25 article.

“These spots across the country are absolutely worth visiting,” Benveniste wrote.

Here’s which Gem State destination made the list:

Why is the Idaho Botanical Garden the best in the state?

According to HGTV, the most gorgeous garden in Idaho is the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise’s East End.

The Idaho Botanical Garden at 2355 N. Old Penitentiary Road includes 32 acres of gardens showcasing everything from roses and herbs to Idaho native plants.

The nonprofit garden is aimed at “connecting people, plants and nature,” according to its website.

The grounds were formerly part of the Old Idaho Penitentiary property in Boise, transformed into a sprawling garden, according to the nonprofit. Just up the way, the old penitentiary building is famously open for tours and purportedly haunted.

Down the road, the Idaho Botanical Garden gives no indication of its former purpose.

“From prison yard to paradise, these … transformed penitentiary grounds now house native camas meadows and demonstration gardens where visitors can learn high-desert gardening secrets,” HGTV said.

Two native bees foraging for pollen on a sunflower at the Idaho Botanical Garden Anna Lindquist Idaho Botanical Garden

What events are in store at Idaho’s ‘most beautiful’ garden?

In addition to classes, camps and live music, the Idaho Botanical Garden hosts plenty of fall festivities.

You can find spooky season decor and events on the grounds throughout October.

“Wander golden paths lined with creative scarecrows, sip seasonal drinks at Flower Power Happy Hours, dance under the stars at the Adults-Only Hoedown, or simply soak in crisp autumn air and live music on cozy Saturdays,” the garden said.

The garden’s Scarecrow Stroll, which kicked off Oct. 4 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 2, features scarecrows created by local artists, students and other community members lining the garden’s paths.

The Fall Harvest Fest on Saturday, Oct. 11, features the Scarecrow Stroll as well as vendors, a tarot card reader, live music, food and drinks and face painting. Tickets cost $17, or $12 for seniors 65 and up, $10 for youth under 13; kids 3 and under get in free.

Later in the year, HGTV said, “The winter lights festival transforms the space into a glittering wonderland.” As Boiseans know all too well, the annual Winter Garden aGlow event draws crowds all through the holidays.

Is Boise botanical garden open during construction?

The Idaho Botanical Garden is growing, but the grounds are still open to visitors during construction.

According to the nonprofit, the expansion project will add 10 acres with new spaces for education and gathering as well as an arboretum and an accessible event lawn. The parking area is also being redesigned.

Work is expected to wrap up in spring or summer 2026.

Offsite parking is available at several locations during construction.

When can I visit Idaho Botanical Garden?

The Idaho Botanical Garden is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except for Tuesday, when it’s closed.

The final admission is at 4 p.m.

How much does garden admission cost?

Tickets cost $14, or $12 for students and seniors 65 and older, and $8 for youth under 13. Kids 3 and under get in for free.

Prices may be higher for certain events.

The garden also offers several memberships, which include unlimited no-cost admission all year long and discounts for special events.

What are the best gardens in the West?

