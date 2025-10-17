ISU is giving $1.2 million in STEM scholarships - East Idaho News

Funds from the National Science Foundation have been made available for STEM educators.
POCATELLO (KPVI.com) — Idaho State University’s College of Education is offering $1.2 million in scholarships for future STEM educators.
The move is in response to a critical shortage of teachers in Idaho.
Funding comes from a five-year National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program grant.
Selected students will have an opportunity to be awarded full tuition as well as cost-of-living expenses while getting their degree.
The initiative is part of the “Idaho Making Progress Against Critical Teacher Shortages in STEM” project.