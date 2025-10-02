It's the cloud of dust game as Ririe and West Jefferson unleash top rushing attacks - East Idaho News

District 6 Game of the Week

West Jefferson at Ririe, Friday, 7 p.m.

EASTERN IDAHO – If you think West Jefferson has been left out of the discussion when it comes to the wild and crazy world of 3A football, you’re probably right.

That could change Friday night.

Ririe, coming off one of the best seasons in program history after reaching the state quarterfinals last season, is arguably better this year, and at 6-0 and tied for first in the 3A state media poll, has yet to be challenged.

West Jefferson’s recent history hasn’t been as headline worthy.

The Panthers were 1-3 in conference last year and 0-3 the year before. The last time West Jefferson won at least five games overall was in 2021. They did make the playoffs last season because of the conference’s strength of schedule, but lost in the play-in round to conference foe North Fremont.

The 2025 Panthers are 5-0 and, statistically, have the top scoring defense in 3A at 8.20 points and lead the classification in scoring at 41.20 points.

Prior to the season, second-year head coach Cory Hall said he liked the experience the team had coming into the new season, including seniors Justus Burtenshaw and Mac Hall.

The duo lead the Panthers’ ground game, with Burtenshaw averaging 138 yards per game and Hall averaging 132 yards. The two have combined for 19 rushing touchdowns.

Ririe can also run the ball and West Jefferson’s defense will get its biggest test of the year when they face Kolter Lewis, who is second in the state with 887 rushing yards and tops the state with 16 rushing TDs.

What’s that mean on the defensive side of the ball?

It means there probably won’t be many surprises in game planning for either team.

Stop the run, win the game.

Of note, West Jefferson does have an all-state kicker in Jonathan Bonilla if the game is close.