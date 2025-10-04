Key notes from General Conference - East Idaho News

This is a developing story. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com as information becomes available.

IDAHO FALLS — The following is taken from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broadcast.

Saturday morning session

Dalin H Oaks presiding.

Henry B Eyring conducting.

Speakers asked to keep comments on the late Russel M. Nelson brief.

Oaks sustained as president of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Gary E. Stevenson is the opening speaker,

Blessed are he peacemakers.

Make peace in our hearts.

Make peace in our homes

Be peacemakers in our communities

Choose to see others as children of God

Before posting to social media, ask if this will build a bridge.

Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in Primary general presidency

Music has always been at the heart of teaching the gospel.

Music has the power to provide spiritual nourishment.

Singing sacred music prepares children to accept the gift of baptism.

Ronal M. Barcellos, of The Seventy

It’s not just about what we do but what Jesus Christ as asked us to do.

He wants us to desire to be like him.

Christ asks that we desire to strive and keep the commandments with all our heart.

Daily study of the Scriptures improves our relationship with Christ

Align your will with Jesus Christ

Serve God and others with your heart

Tabernacle Choir and audience sings “Now Let Us Rejoice”