Local man charged after he allegedly stabbed three people at a party over the weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 31-year-old man has been charged after a caller reported a stabbing at a party in the early morning hours Saturday.

Bryce Cole Teton faces three felony counts of aggravated battery, which each carries a potential punishment of up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. His bond was set at $250,000.

According to court documents, around midnight, officers with the Pocatello Police Department’s Emergency Dispatch Center had received a call of a stabbing near the 1500 block of Eastridge Drive.

The caller said multiple people were fleeing in vehicles to the hospital.

Officers discovered blood on the outside and inside of a white vehicle left at the scene.

One of the officers noted that a passerby had stopped and taken people from that vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center.

Due to the start of rain, the vehicle was towed and secured at the Pocatello Police Department.

Officers spoke with a tenant of an apartment unit after finding a trail of blood drops leading to the home. Due to her being intoxicated, she was unable to provide officers with a statement.

The document states that officers were notified that three people were stabbed, were being treated by medical professionals and were conscious.

It states that a fourth victim was intubated due to injuries, but might have received the injuries from a separate incident.

A search warrant for the apartment unit was obtained, in which officers found two phones, a knife they believe was used in the incident and numerous blood stains.

Around 4:30 a.m., Teton was taken to the PPD after he was medically cleared, and after his Miranda Rights were read to him, Teton agreed to speak with officers.

Teton told officers he was there at the apartment unit due to a party being held there. He allegedly said he had drunk more than 10 alcoholic beverages and was intoxicated.

He said he did not know anyone at the party, but he was later struck in the head and fell to the ground. Teton said a dozen people began to beat him, and he remembered a woman kicking him in the head.

The officers began to question the injuries Teton had sustained — including a bandaged hand — and he answered that he had grabbed a knife as someone tried to stab him.

The document states the officers found Teton’s answer strange due as he did not mention someone trying to stab him while recounting the events earlier. It also states that the injury to his hand was consistent with stabbing people.

Officers told Teton that three people had been stabbed and asked him if he may have done it, and Teton said he did not remember.

An officer reported that Teton had made comments about stabbing people who had attacked him while he was in the ambulance. The officer had also taken a knife from Teton’s pocket, which had blood on it.

Teton is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge David Hooste for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Though Teton has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.