Man flown to hospital after crash near McCammon - East Idaho News

Man flown to hospital after crash near McCammon

Man flown to hospital after crash near McCammon

McCAMMON — A two-vehicle crash east of McCammon sent one man to the hospital by air ambulance Thursday night.

Idaho State Police say the collision happened around 10:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 near East Price Road.

Investigators report that a 58-year-old woman from China was driving a 2025 Toyota Sienna westbound when she attempted to turn left onto East Price Road. Her vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2008 Ford F-250 driven by a 55-year-old man from Washington.

A 59-year-old passenger in the Toyota, also from China, was seriously injured and flown to a nearby hospital.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and Bannock County Ambulance assisted at the scene. Eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were blocked for about four hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

