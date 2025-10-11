New Rise & Respond Foundation launches with community celebration in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A new Pocatello-based nonprofit is launching with a mission to give back to those who give everything to their communities—first responders, survivors, and others who serve in times of crisis.

Founded earlier this year by Sam and Ashlie Ferrell, the Rise & Respond Foundation exists to honor wounded law enforcement officers and their families through support, resources, and compassionate care.

“The Rise & Respond Foundation was born out of a simple but powerful calling — to lift up those who spend their lives lifting others,” said Sam. “Every day, first responders, survivors, and families in crisis give everything they have for the sake of our community. This organization exists to remind them that their sacrifices are seen, valued, and never forgotten.”

At the same time, the organization provides scholarship opportunities for the next generation of leaders—supporting faith-driven students enrolled in accredited Christian colleges and universities, as well as those pursuing law enforcement degrees or technical certificates.

“We were founded by the genuine desire to give back to the people who give everything to their community by protecting and serving in a time of crisis,” said Ashlie. “We wanted to do something that no one really thinks about and help those who serve the community by giving so selflessly.”

The Rise & Respond Foundation will officially launch with a community celebration and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 353 E. Lander Street in Pocatello. The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. and the raffle drawing at 8 p.m.

Guests can enjoy live music by local musician Layne Bowen, free food and drinks, and a chance to win prizes donated by dozens of generous local sponsors—including Pony Express Car Wash, 1 Hour Auto Sales & Service, ImPressed Coffee Co., O’Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone, Starbucks, Noodles & Company, Commercial Tire, Gold’s Gym, Sunsations, Lowe’s, Wingers, Grocery Outlet, Las Penitas and 6th Judicial District CASA Program.

“Your kindness and belief in our mission have made this event possible,” said Sam speaking of the event sponsors. “Because of your support, we’ll be able to change lives for years to come.”

Sam Ferrell founder, president and executive director of the Rise & Respond Foundation and popular local musician Layne Bowen discuss the upcoming launch celebration. | Courtesy photo

The Ferrells also expressed gratitude to the City of Pocatello for approving a temporary street closure for the event, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

“This event symbolizes something meaningful for our region and showcases what makes Pocatello such a caring and connected place to live,” said Ashlie. “We hope it strengthens community pride and draws attention to those who quietly and selflessly serve.”

While the food and beverages are free, donations are encouraged. All proceeds go directly toward relief funds for wounded officers and scholarships for students preparing for careers in law enforcement and emergency services.

Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100. A maximum of 10 five-ticket bundles may be purchased per person and can be purchased here: Rise & Respond Foundation Raffle Tickets

Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100. A maximum of 10 five-ticket bundles may be purchased per person.

Organizers say you do not have to be present to win all prizes. Any prizes won by a person not present can be picked up at our office at any time. Plus, the drawing will be livestreamed on Facebook here.

“All proceeds from the event directly benefit the Rise & Respond Foundation and the families we serve,” said Ashlie. “Our goal is to support first responders, survivors, and students pursuing careers in service to others.”

The event is co-hosted by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and open to all residents of Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, and Power counties.

“This event symbolizes something meaningful for our region and showcases what makes Pocatello such a caring and connected place to live,” Ashlie said. “We hope it strengthens community pride and draws attention to those who quietly and selflessly serve.”

Anyone interested in donating, volunteering, sponsoring, or learning more about the Rise & Respond Foundation can visit https://riseandrespondfoundation.org/ or email kaila.coplin@riseandrespondfoundation.org.

Community members can also follow the foundation on social media to sign up for its newsletter and stay updated on future outreach projects.