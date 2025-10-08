 Own-goal dooms Preston as Century takes district tourney opener - East Idaho News
Own-goal dooms Preston as Century takes district tourney opener

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

girls soccer Century's Kendyl Carey and Preston's Chazli Hymas
Century’s Kendyl Carey and Preston’s Chazli Hymas battle for possession during Tuesday’s district tournament game at Century High School. Carey was credited with the lone goal of the game. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Century Diamondbacks claimed victory in the state’s first district tournament game of the year.

The Diamondbacks (5-8-2, 1-2-2) hosted 5A South East Idaho Conference foe Preston (2-9-6, 0-3-2) in the playoff opener, and neither team could solve the opposing defense.

Preston appeared to have fired the game’s opening salvo in the 50th minute, but what appeared to be the first goal of the match was waived off on a late offsides call.

The scoreless battle continued into the 61st minute, when a Preston player appeared to send a pass past her own goalie for the first and only goal of the night. As the closest defender, Century freshman Kendyl Carey was credited with the goal.

Girls soccer Century co-captain Mia Chavez celebrates victory over Preston
Century co-captain, halfback Mia Chavez, celebrates the victory with one of her coaches. | EastIdahoSports.com

The defensive struggle produced by the conference rivals was no surprise. Century and Preston met twice during the regular season, with both matches ending in a scoreless draw.

With the win, the Diamondbacks advance to take on the regular season conference champion Pocatello Thunder (6-10, 4-0) in the tourney semifinals, Thursday at Poky’s Lookout Field.

The reigning state champion Thunder faced Century twice this season, winning both matches by a combined score of 8-1. Pocatello also beat Preston both times they met by an identical 8-1 combined margin.

Preston will take take on the loser of the the Century-Pocatello game, with the winner of that game to face the winner of the Century-Poky game for a spot in the state tournament.

girls soccer Preston's Paige Lyon
Preston’s Paige Lyon sends in a corner kick. | EastIdahoSports.com

Thursday’s match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

