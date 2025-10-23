 Pocatello sweeps Century to force decisive third match - East Idaho News
volleyball playoffs

Pocatello sweeps Century to force decisive third match

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Century volleyball Peyton Burrup attacks the Pocatello volleyball block of Hallee Peterson (5) and Maeve Rollins (11)
Century High School senior Peyton Burrup attacks the Pocatello block of senior Hallee Peterson (5) and sophomore Maeve Rollins. The Thunder bounced back from a 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks Tuesday, to win Wednesday’s rematch in straight sets, forcing a third match to decide the district champ. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — After losing both matchups with the Pocatello Thunder during the regular season, the Century Diamondbacks earned a 3-2 victory Tuesday night to open the two-team conference tournament.

With the win, Century (13-14, 1-3) set itself up for a chance to win the conference at home on Wednesday. The Thunder (21-16, 3-1) had other plans, however, grabbing a straight-set victory to set up a winner-take-all match back at Poky on Thursday.

Pocatello volleyball celebrates a district tournament victory over Century volleyball
The Pocatello Thunder celebrate their win Wednesday night at Century High School. | EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello asserted itself early, grabbing a 25-16 first-set win.

Century jumped out ahead in the second set, taking a 6-3 advantage. But a well-timed timeout from head coach Paige Leatham set the Thunder right, preceding 4-0 run. Poky never let up that from there, taking the second set, again, by a score of 25-16.

Pocatello volleyball century volleyball Abby Lusk (13) attacks the block of Paige Allen (9)
Pocatello’s Abby lusk (13) attacks the block of Century’s Paige Allen (9). | EastIdahoSports.com

The Thunder dominated the third set, taking an early lead before cruising to a 25-14 win.

Pocatello High School will host another rematch Thursday, with the winner earning a district championship and spot in this weekend’s state play-in.

