 Police say Idaho woman and her baby are missing, seek public’s help - East Idaho News

MISSING WOMAN

Police say Idaho woman and her baby are missing, seek public’s help

Submit a name to Secret Santa
MISSING WOMAN

Police say Idaho woman and her baby are missing, seek public’s help

  Published at

Shannon Tyler, Idaho Statesman

missing woman
Abigail Nunley left her home Wednesday with no supplies or additional clothing and has not returned, according to the Garden City Police Department. | Garden City Police Department
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — The Garden City Police Department is seeking the public’s help trying to locate a woman and her 3-month-old child.

The department sent out a news release saying that Abigail Nunley left home with her baby Wednesday and then did not return. Police said they lacked information on what clothing Nunley was wearing or what vehicle she was driving.

Nunley left without any supplies to care for the child or additional clothing for herself, according to the release.

The department asks anyone with information to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or the Crimestoppers tipline at 208-343-2677.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION