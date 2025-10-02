Police say Idaho woman and her baby are missing, seek public’s help - East Idaho News

GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — The Garden City Police Department is seeking the public’s help trying to locate a woman and her 3-month-old child.

The department sent out a news release saying that Abigail Nunley left home with her baby Wednesday and then did not return. Police said they lacked information on what clothing Nunley was wearing or what vehicle she was driving.

Nunley left without any supplies to care for the child or additional clothing for herself, according to the release.

The department asks anyone with information to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or the Crimestoppers tipline at 208-343-2677.