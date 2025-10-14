Police say local man sexually assaulted teen after 'manipulating' him with expensive gifts and trips - East Idaho News

Pocatello — A 63-year-old man has been charged with one felony count of lewd conduct with a minor after a 15-year-old victim reported he was touched inappropriately when staying at the man’s hotel room.

Edwin Lyle Negrin of Rexburg was charged with the felony count on Feb. 27, where he faces a potential punishment of up to life in prison if he is found guilty.

According to court documents, on Dec. 31, investigators from the American Falls Police Department contacted the Pocatello Police Department after the victim was arrested.

The victim was being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate sexual conduct with another minor.

During the investigation into the victim, it was discovered that the victim was allegedly sexually abused by Negrin.

The investigators with AFPD reported Negrin had met with the victim’s family during their stay at a hotel near Interstate 15.

Investigators said Negrin had been buying the victim and his family gifts and taking them on trips to Texas, California, Nevada and Utah. The documents state that Negrin posted videos of himself and the victim online singing in a vehicle in different states, including Wyoming.

When the victim was interviewed, he stated that he first met Negrin while helping a family friend move to the hotel. After this, the two began to interact more, and the victim described Negrin as a millionaire.

The victim also discussed how Negrin would buy him gifts, such as a pair of Michael Jordan Retro 6 shoes, which cost between $229 and $269. He also described how Negrin would take him shopping and buy him things.

During the interview, the victim stated that Negrin had told his mother he would buy her a home and provide anything she needed if she filled out some paperwork.

In an email exchange between Negrin and the victim’s mother, Negrin wrote that, on the condition that he provide them with a home and $100,000, the victim would live in Arizona. A butler from Indonesia was also planned to be given to the victim.

The mother said that he heard from Negrin that he ran a private transportation company for wealthy clients, similar to Uber or Lyft. In conversations, Negrin told the mother he was a “man of God” and that he, along with a family member, ran a program for troubled youth.

The mother reported that Negrin also helped her out by putting down a $1,000 deposit for their residence. However, she said they were unable to make payments and were evicted.

The document states that the primary means of communication between the victim and Negrin was through text messages and email. An officer with the PPD asked the investigators if the family and the victim would agree to have their phones undergo a forensic extraction. Investigators later informed the PPD that the victim’s phones and the family phones were to undergo a forensic extraction. On Jan. 1, officers with the AFPD came to the PPD with a grey smartphone.

The officer with the PPD reviewed the interview AFPD had with a family member of the victim, who believed the victim was groomed and sexually assaulted by Negrin.

The family member said the victim had told him Negrin made him feel uncomfortable and had inappropriately touched him. The last incident was believed to have occurred at a hotel in Pocatello.

The officers later spoke with another family member, who stated that she believed the victim and Negrin were friends and that they would often go on trips and stay overnight at Negrin’s place.

She said she is unsure why the two had stopped communicating.

When the victim stayed with Negrin, they were in a hotel room with two beds, but the victim reported that Negrin would sometimes get into bed with him. It was there sometime during August 2024 that Negrin allegedly inappropriately touched him.

The document states that in reviewing messages between the victim and Negrin, an officer reported that the messages were manipulative, where Negrin would get upset if the victim didn’t respond to him.

It states that Negrin would tell the victim he’d stop his cancer treatment in London to get something specific from the victim. The butler had also messaged the victim, begging the two to speak with each other.

Negrin is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 22 before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson.

Though Negrin has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.