Rams finish regular season with dominant run past Rigby - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Highland Rams have finished their regular season with nine straight victories, following another convincing conference win Monday night.

The Rams (12-3-1, 8-0) capped a perfect conference schedule with a 9-0 victory over the Rigby Trojans (1-11-3, 0-7). Highland will now look forward to the district tournament, where they will be heavy favorites.

Highland got three goals from senior Devree Bell, giving her 21 (1.3 per match) on the season — among the top 10 scorers in the state.

Highland sophomore Alexis Vawdrey with the controlling touch during the Rams’ 9-0 home victory over Rigby. | EastIdahoSports.com

Sophomore forward/midfielder Alexis Vawdrey also netted a goal against the Trojans, giving her 15 for the year, to go with a team-high 15 assists. Junior Taryn Roth rounds out Highland’s top three scorers with 11, including one against Rigby.