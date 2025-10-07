 Rams finish regular season with dominant run past Rigby - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Mon

Idaho Falls

0

@Skyline

1

Boys Soccer

Mon

Blackfoot

7

@Bonneville

1

Boys Soccer

Mon

Highland

2

@Rigby

1

Boys Soccer

Mon

Idaho Falls

2

@Skyline

1

Boys Soccer

Mon

Hillcrest

1

@Shelley

1

Volleyball

Mon

Ririe

3

@Salmon

0

Volleyball

Mon

Rigby

3

@Canyon Ridge

0

Football

Fri

Rockland

24

@Carey

54

Prep girls soccer

Rams finish regular season with dominant run past Rigby

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Devree Bell
Highland senior Devree Bell beats the Rigby goalie for one of her three goals of the game. Bell finished her final regular season with the Rams with seven goals over the final three matches. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Highland Rams have finished their regular season with nine straight victories, following another convincing conference win Monday night.

The Rams (12-3-1, 8-0) capped a perfect conference schedule with a 9-0 victory over the Rigby Trojans (1-11-3, 0-7). Highland will now look forward to the district tournament, where they will be heavy favorites.

Highland got three goals from senior Devree Bell, giving her 21 (1.3 per match) on the season — among the top 10 scorers in the state.

Alexis Vawdrey
Highland sophomore Alexis Vawdrey with the controlling touch during the Rams’ 9-0 home victory over Rigby. | EastIdahoSports.com

Sophomore forward/midfielder Alexis Vawdrey also netted a goal against the Trojans, giving her 15 for the year, to go with a team-high 15 assists. Junior Taryn Roth rounds out Highland’s top three scorers with 11, including one against Rigby.

