Recap: Who are the mid-season MVPs? Here are a few candidates - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – As we enter the midway point of the season it’s time to take a look at potential Players of the Year in each classification.

And yes, team success plays a part in the process.

6A

Rigby is running the gauntlet of its tough schedule having played at Bishop Kelly (a 29-15 loss), and then traveling to Montana to play Lewiston. Last week the Trojans hosted conference foe Highland and pulled off a convincing 52-21 win.

Up this week is rival Madison and then a showdown with 5A champion Hillcrest.

Throw out the Bishop Kelly game and the Trojans are averaging more than 42 points per game, so good things are happening on offense.

Player of the year?

Maybe QB Jacob Flowers, but more likely running back Amani Morel, whose power running can wear down defenses.

Maybe someone on the Madison defense?

The Bobcats allow a conference-low 18.17 points and could have a season-defining win this week if they shut down Rigby.

Don’t overlook Cedric Mitchell of Highland. The junior averages more than eight yards a carry and has eight rushing TDs. He’s also caught three touchdown passes and leads the Rams with 128.1 all-purpose yards.

5A

Hillcrest QB Tyson Sweetwood might be on pace for a second straight state MVP, and although his stats aren’t gaudy, his efficiency is unmatched.

The senior has passed for 11 touchdowns without an interception, and run for 556 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Knights also feature one of the top two-way players in the area in Dax Sargent, who leads the team with 10 touchdowns and leads the defense with 9.7 tackles per game.

Skyline features one of the fastest players in the state in Zyan Crockett and the senior does it all.

Crockett has rushed for seven scores and caught three touchdowns. He’s also thrown a TD pass.

On defense, he has two interceptions.

On special teams, Crockett is the team’s punter and has also returned two punts for touchdowns this season.

In Pocatello, the Century duo of Tito Villano and Justus Mangum have the Diamondbacks off to a 6-0 start with an offense averaging nearly 37 points per game.

4A

Not surprisingly, Sugar-Salem is loaded again and as balanced as ever with six players recording rushing touchdowns and five players with receiving scores.

Could the Player of the Year come from the Diggers’ defense?

Several players start on both sides of the ball, and Sugar-Salem’s 11.50 points allowed per game leads all of 4A.

Walt Fillmore and Kimball Tonks have been a force as linebackers. Tonks leads the team in rushing, while Ace Clark has been a do-everything player with a team-high 11 touchdowns.

At Teton, it’s dual-threat QB Luke Nelson who sparks the Timberwolves’ offense with 12 rushing TDs and 12 passing TDs.

3A

Ririe’s Kolter Lewis has been a force on the ground, averaging 158 yards a game and has scored 20 touchdowns to lead the state with 134 points.

Lewis came up big in last week’s win over West Jefferson and will likely be the focus of the North Fremont defense when the teams meet in two weeks.

Speaking of North Fremont, the Huskies can run the ball a bit with Andrew Martin accounting for eight TDs and Owen Reid also tallying eight touchdowns.

Justus Burtenshaw and Mac Hall at West Jefferson are a potent tandem, but the Panthers will have to bounce back after the loss at Ririe.

Drake Sage at West Side looks to lead the Pirates back to the postseason and ran for two scores in last week’s win over Soda Springs.

8-man

Grace’s Gavin Draper has passed for 1,430 yards and 16 touchdowns as the Grizzlies are off to a 6-1 start in 2A.

The 1A Rocky Mountain Conference is competitive with Challis, North Gem and Rockland each unbeaten in conference play.

Individually, senior Craig Yost and freshman Clay Johnson have combined for 24 rushing touchdowns for North Gem.

Zack Permann at Rockland has 16 rushing TDs while averaging 131 yards per game, and is also among team leaders in tackles.