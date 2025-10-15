Ririe atop state 3A poll while unbeaten Century makes an appearance in 5A rankings - East Idaho News

IDAHO – Ririe finally topped West Side in this week’s 3A state media football poll despite the Bulldogs having a bye this past week.

The Bulldogs and Pirates had previously been tied atop the 3A poll.

West Side actually had more first-place votes this week but fell to second by one point.

The new sole No. 1 Bulldogs will host No. 3 North Fremont on Friday.

Unbeaten Century moved into the 5A poll at No. 5.

Other movement included Highland dropping from fourth to fifth in the 6A poll and Grace moving up a spot to No. 2 in 2A over Kamiah.

Idaho State Media Poll

Week 8

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (10) 7-0 50 1

2. Eagle 7-0 36 2

3. Rigby 6-1 34 3

4. Timberline 6-1 11 5

5. Highland 5-2 8 4

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 4, Mountain View 4, Madison 3.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (7) 7-0 47 1

2. Hillcrest (3) 7-0 43 2

3. Skyline 6-1 28 3

4. Lakeland 7-0 21 4

5. Century 7-0 5 —

Others receiving votes: Minico 3, Sandpoint 1, Twin Falls 1, Ridgevue 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 6-1 49 1

2. Fruitland (1) 7-0 41 2

3. Homedale 6-1 29 3

4. American Falls 6-1 19 4

5. Buhl 5-1 6 5

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 5, Bonners Ferry 1.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Ririe (4) 7-0 44 t-1

2. West Side (6) 5-1 43 t-1

3. North Fremont 6-1 25 3

4. Aberdeen 4-2 17 4

5. Declo 4-3 12 5

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 8, New Plymouth 1.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (10) 7-0 50 1

2. Grace 7-1 35 3

3. Kamiah 5-1 33 2

4. Logos 5-1 20 4

5. Prairie 5-2 6 t-5

Others receiving votes: Hagerman 4, Raft River 2.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 7-0 50 1

2. Council 5-1 31 2

3. Tri-Valley 6-1 30 3

t-4. Rockland 5-2 16 4

t-4. Genesee 6-0 16 5

Others receiving votes: Wallace 6, Coeur du Christ 1.

Voters: Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Kade Calvin, KPVI; Brevin Monroe, KMVT; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal.