Rise & Respond Foundation launches suicide-prevention fund to serve Idaho families - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The recent loss of his childhood friend, Scott Sabrosky, inspired Samuel Ferrell, founder of the Pocatello-based Rise & Respond Foundation, to take action by launching a new suicide-prevention program and educational fund aimed at giving hope to Idaho families affected by suicide and mental-health struggles.

During a special board meeting on Oct. 23, the Rise & Respond Foundation — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to honoring service, empowering communities, and inspiring hope — voted unanimously to expand its community outreach programs.

The initiatives include the creation of an education fund for Sabrosky’s daughter, Rayne, and the establishment of an annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention event honoring Sabrosky’s memory.

The educational fund will be opened at Citizens Community Bank in Pocatello and managed by Troy Daniel Sabrosky and Danielle Marlee Stapleton under the board’s supervision until Rayne reaches adulthood. Ferrell said the fund represents more than just financial help — it’s a lasting symbol of compassion and hope.

“This decision represents more than financial stewardship — it’s a promise of hope,” Ferrell said. “Through this fund, we honor a family that has shown immense strength and compassion in the face of tragedy. Rayne’s future is a reflection of the light that continues to shine through the darkest times.”

The foundation also announced plans for an annual fundraising event titled The Rise & Respond Foundation Fundraising Event – Scott Sabrosky Memorial Suicide Awareness.

The event will bring the community together to promote suicide prevention, raise awareness, and support those affected by mental-health challenges. Proceeds will be divided among the education fund, a newly formed suicide-awareness committee, and the foundation’s ongoing charitable programs.

“Scott’s memory will live on through a movement that brings hope to others,” said Ashlie Ferrell, vice executive director of the foundation. “We want this event to not only raise funds but to bring hearts together, break stigmas and save lives.”

Donations can be made to Scott Sabrosky Memoriam Suicide Awareness Project.

People who wish to nominate families in need of assistance can contact Troy Sabrosky at troy.sabrosky@riseandrespondfoundation.org, Danielle Stapleton at dani.stapleton@riseandrespondfoundation.org or call (208) 231-9839.