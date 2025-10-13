Skyline boys, Shelley girls, top area teams at 5A state championships - East Idaho News

CALDWELL – The Skyline golf team brought home some hardware from the 5A state championships this past weekend at Purple Sage Golf Course in Caldwell.

The Grizzlies boys team placed third and Emme Mickelsen finished ninth in the girls individual standings.

On the boys side, Bishop Kelly finished with an impressive 601 total to win the team title, with Twin Falls placing second at 633.

Skyline shot 639 over the two-day tournament. Ryan Tocheri led the way on Saturday with a 79, followed by Tanner Cole (81), Jimmer Dalton (82) and Jake Taylor (82).

Preston placed fourth in the team race at 649, with Tripton Beckstead shooting 77 on Saturday to place ninth.

Individually, Noah Salem of Idaho Falls shot 149 to finish fourth, and Liam McGee of Century finished at 150 to take fourth.

In the team standings, Century (667) was seventh, Hillcrest (678) was eighth, and Pocatello (687) finished ninth.

Led by Mallory Higham’s third-place finish, the Shelley girls took home the fourth-place team trophy.

Century finished fifth and Skyline was ninth.

Higham, who placed fifth last year, shot 156, with Century’s Kambell Richards placing fourth with a score of 162.

Skyline’s Mickelsen shot 170, and Ellie Higham of Shelley was 10th with a score of 174.

Twin Falls won the girls team title by 42 shots over Middleton.

Gracee Payne of Twin Falls held off Cara Carter of Bishop Kelly for the individual title.

Payne finished with a score of 149 and Carter shot 152.