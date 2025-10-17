State police have transported 53 immigrants to ICE. What we know - East Idaho News

State police have transported 53 immigrants to ICE. What we knowPublished at | Updated at
BOISE (Idaho Statesman)— The Idaho State Police has transported 53 immigrants into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since the first transport on Aug. 7, according to a news release from Gov. Brad Little’s office. State police are working with ICE in what’s called a 287(g) agreement, under an expansive Task Force Model, which has drawn racial profiling concerns.
The model gives Idaho troopers the power to interrogate people believed to be immigrants, arrest certain immigrants and transport immigrants to ICE, though Little’s office has maintained that he instructed state police to transport only the “most violent and dangerous illegal aliens” who have completed their sentences.
Idaho State Police Col. Bill Gardiner previously said Little asked him to transport only just-released prisoners and not other immigrants, such as those who had been arrested but not convicted.
Gardiner attributed that to the governor’s desire to protect the local agriculture and dairy industries, which rely on immigrant labor.
“Gov. Brad Little proudly announced that his initiative, ‘Operation No Return,’ has successfully removed dozens of highly dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho communities,” the Friday news release said.
Little’s office first announced in June that state police would be operating under the “Jail Enforcement Model,” which lets officers identify and process immigrants who are in police custody after they were arrested on separate criminal charges.
The office later corrected that information after a Statesman reporter contacted them about the discrepancy.
Little’s office wanted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to come to Idaho for a media event, according to emails obtained via a records request, at the “first of many outward facing media events highlighting the people we are getting out of Idaho.”
The office has not yet publicized any event with Noem.
Who were the Idaho immigrants sent to ICE? The 53 immigrants transported by state police come from a variety of backgrounds, from Mexico, to Guatemala, to Pakistan, to Laos.
Their alleged crimes vary. Some immigrants have committed fraud and given false information to law enforcement, according to the governor’s release.
Some have a DUI on their record. According to the release, one Mexican immigrant is listed only with what appear to be immigration crimes: inadmissibility and illegal re-entry.
The Governor’s Office listed another Mexican immigrant as committing a misdemeanor of disturbing the peace and driving without privileges.
Though that person was also charged with attempted strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child, the two charges were dropped shortly after they were filed, according to online court records. The first two charges were dropped soon after they were filed.
He was convicted three times of driving without privileges. Others are listed as having committed sexual assault, strangulation, drug trafficking or burglary.
The Statesman filed a records request with the Governor’s Office for the names and crimes of all of the immigrants transported by ICE on Sept. 5.
On Sept. 23, the Governor’s Office said it did not have a record that listed everyone transported by state police.
On Friday, the Governor’s Office announced a new dashboard with the names and crimes of the immigrants transported by state troopers into ICE custody.
It will be updated when new immigrants are transported, spokesperson Emily Callihan told the Statesman by text. The transports are funded by up to $300,000 from the governor’s emergency fund.
Idaho is not taking federal reimbursements for the money, because state police are not conducting arrests, spokesperson Joan Varsek told the Statesman by email.
Summary of arrests
- Antonio Velasco-Gonzales (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16) Country: Mexico
- Henry Diaz-Escobar (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16, INDECENT EXPOSURE) Country: Guatemala
- Sergio Gonzalez Gonzalez (DUI, HIT AND RUN) Country: Mexico
- Iker Jhorkaeef Vasquez-Moreno (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BATTERY) Country: Mexico
- Sai Bouaphan Chareunsouk (KIDNAPPING, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Laos
- Martin Heredia-Vergara (STALKING, BURGLARY, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Muhammad Zeeshan (SEXUAL ASSAULT) Country: Pakistan
- Olegario Gonzalez-Retiguin (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Alvaro Perez-Soto (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, TRAUMATIC INJURY) Country: Mexico
- Jeferson A. Caisahuana-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Peru
- Victor Manuel Granillos-Sierra (STRANGULATION, DUI) Country: Mexico
- Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP, DUI(x3)) Country: Mexico
- Sinue Esquivel-Lugo (DUI – EXCESSIVE, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Ewar Angel Morales-Molina (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Cuba
- Jaren Zuniga-Crus (TRANSPORT/SELL/POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Honduras
- Marcos Dominguez-Gomez (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Wilmer Arley Suarez-Plata (DRUG TRAFFICKING, SHOPLIFTING) Country: Colombia
- Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Adolfo Santan-Jimenez (POSSESSION, PROBATION VIOLATION) Country: Mexico
- Juan Navarro-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD, INTIMIDATE WITNESS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) Country: Mexico
- Luis Estrada Diaz (HUMAN TRAFFICKING, RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING) Country: Mexico
- Antonio Ramirez-Uribe (SELLING DANGEROUS WEAPONS, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Misael M. Mancilla Chacon (FRAUD, FALSE INFORMATION TO LE) Country: Colombia
- Yovani Ramirez-Angulo (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Eduar Josue Rodriguez-Osorto (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FALSE INFO, ALTERED ID) Country: Honduras
- Jose M. Huamacto Huanaco (DUI) Country: Peru
- Jose Lopez-Cruz (DUI, FALSE INFORMATION) Country: Mexico
- Danny Araica-Delgadilla (DANGEROUS DRUGS) Country: Nicaragua
- Carlos Rojas-Morales (DRUG TRAFFICKING, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
- Edilberto Morales-Lascarez (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Jose Aguilar Luna (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Osmin Dubon-Herrera (DUI) Country: Guatemala
- Carlos Gomez-Lopez (DUI (x3)) Country: Mexico
- Humberto Ramirez-Esquivel (GRAND THEFT AUTO) Country: Mexico
- Jorge Meza-Ramirez (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Modesto Francisco-Munoz (DUI, DRUGS) Country: Mexico
- Rogelio Gonzalez-Leal (INADMISSIBILITY, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
- Carlos Eduardo Ruiz-Sanchez (DUI) Country: Honduras
- Pablo Cuellar-Zavala (DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP) Country: Mexico
- Jose Fernando Hernandez Jerez (DTP, TRESPASSING, VIOLATE NO CONTACT) Country: Colombia
- Jose G. Medina-Jaime (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Jose DeJesus Sanchez Canchola (DWP (x2), PARAPHERNALIA, CARELESS DRIVING) Country: Mexico
- Maximiliano Gabriel Murrillo (DRUG TRAFFICKING (COCAINE), DUI) Country: Mexico
- Tomas Prieto-Servin (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, ASSAULT, DUI(x6)) Country: Mexico
- Agustra Berto Diaz Gomez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
- Cleymar Gerardo Diaz Perez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
- Diaz-Salaz (DUI (x4), DWP) Country: Mexico
- Remberto Machuca Carvajal (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico
- Guillermo Vargas Castillo (DUI (x2)) Country: Mexico
- Rey David Estrada Arizmendi (DUI, PROHIBITED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Jameel Almuthafar (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, TRESPASSING, DISTURBING THE PEACE, UNLAWFUL ENTRY, RESISTING ARREST) Country: Iraq
- Jhon Fredy Ramirez Delgado (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia
- Alredo Toro Pena (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia