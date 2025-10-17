Unbeaten Hillcrest earns state tournament berth with district championship win over Skyline - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Hillcrest girls soccer team punched its ticket to the 5A state tournament with a 3-1 win over Skyline on Thursday night.

It’s the second straight conference tournament title for the Knights, who also reached another milestone as they enter the state tournament unbeaten.

Last year’s Hillcrest team advanced to the state consolation final, but missed out on a trophy after falling 6-5 on penalty kicks to Twin Falls.

That team graduated just three seniors and coach Brian Nelson said that this year’s is locked in on another postseason run with contributions coming from juniors and seniors.

“It wasn’t our goal to go undefeated,” Nelson said after the team’s trophy presentation, noting preparation began prior to the season. “Our goal was to make it to state.”

Hillcrest (17-0-1) was the top-ranked team in the latest 5A coaches’ poll and had plenty of competition within its own conference with Skyline and Idaho Falls each receiving votes.

It was Skyline that handed Hillcrest its lone tie when the teams met on Sept. 30.

In Thursday’s conference tournament final, it was the Knights getting on the board first when sophomore Olivia King scored just before the half.

Skyline (13-3-2) countered when sophomore Arianna Zuniga scored off a throw-in and scramble around the Hillcrest net.

The tie didn’t last long as the Knights’ Brinley Nelson blasted a shot in the 56th minute that sailed into the back of the net.

Hillcrest tacked on an insurance goal when Kenlee Jarrell converted off a corner kick with nine minutes left.

“This is a team win,” Nelson said. “I’m super proud of the girls for their hard work. When we started this journey back in August everybody was dialed in and committed to improve and work hard … each night sometimes a different number is called, but collectively, as a group, we needed everyone to contribute and to participate and that’s what they did.”

The Grizzlies will host Idaho Falls at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the winner earning the conference’s second bid to the 5A state tournament.

Third-seeded Idaho Falls beat Bonneville 3-2 on Thursday to advance.