Utah man accused of leading police on chase with missing 12-year-old girl - East Idaho News

RICHFIELD (KSL.com) — A man who led police on a chase with a missing 12-year-old girl in his vehicle was booked into the Sevier County Jail on Tuesday for his alleged driving violations.

But an investigation into his involvement with the girl, who is now safe, was still ongoing on Wednesday.

Aiden Dramore Larsen, 20, of Moroni, Sanpete County, was arrested for investigation of failing to obey the commands of police and reckless endangerment.

Tuesday afternoon, the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office announced they were trying to find a missing 12-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office stated that a statewide notice had been issued to find the girl, but her disappearance did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Investigators “pinged” the girl’s cellphone and it showed she was possibly in the area between Ephraim and Richfield, according to a police booking affidavit. A trooper was near Richfield “when he noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, above Richfield by Flying J.”

Additional troopers arrived in the area just as the vehicle was passing them, and the license plate matched the one police were looking for, the affidavit states.

UHP troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Larsen got onto I-70 and accelerated to over 100 mph, according to the affidavit.

“Multiple officers from multiple agencies joined in to assist,” with the ensuing chase, troopers noted.

The fleeing vehicle exited at Elsinore in Sevier County and sped down Main Street at 75 mph, the affidavit states. Larsen continued speeding through Monroe at 80 mph and the chase was terminated for safety concerns.

“The vehicle was located a short time later heading towards Joseph, where it got back on the freeway heading westbound,” according to the affidavit.

The pursuit continued up Clear Creek Canyon, where police were able to spike the fleeing vehicle’s front tires.

“The vehicle entered the Sevier RV park before running through multiple fences. The subjects in the vehicle (ran) before we were able to find the male subject hiding under a building by the river. The 12-year-old female was also found and taken to …. Richfield,” the affidavit states.

Police say Larsen was already on probation at the time of his arrest for a conviction of vehicle theft.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing on Wednesday by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office.