What’s one unique step you took in your life to save money that anyone is capable of doing? - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

What’s one unique step you took at any point in your life to save money that anyone is capable of doing if they put their mind to it?

Jeff

Dear Jeff,

As I always say, living on a written, monthly budget is a key factor in getting out of debt, staying out of debt and saving money. As for a “unique” step we took to save money — maybe it wasn’t that unique — but after going broke, we stopped eating out at restaurants. I mean completely. No pizza nights and no drive-thrus. Not even little things off the value menu. During the work week, we ate breakfast and dinner at home, and for lunch, I brown-bagged it. Every. Single. Day. On weekends, we ate all three meals at home both days. Nothing fancy, just good, simple food.

And it made a huge difference. Most folks don’t realize how much money they spend eating out. A quick breakfast here, a fast-food lunch there … it’ll drain your bank account fast if you’re not careful. But when you’re broke, you’re broke. You’ve got to look at that person you see in the mirror every morning and admit it. Then, you have to start living like it.

In other words, stop acting rich when you’re broke. That means doing basic, common sense things like I said earlier. Cut down on your spending, and learn to live on a written, monthly budget — one where every dollar is accounted for and has a job to do — before the month begins. Otherwise, you’re just digging yourself deeper and deeper into a financial hole.

Anybody can take control of their finances once they become intentional about changing their behavior with money and motivated about changing their lives. Then, when you’ve gotten control of your money, you can go out and celebrate with a really nice steak dinner. But until then, if you’re struggling financially, the only time you should see the inside of a restaurant is if you’re working there.

To make money.

To get out of debt.

And save!

-Dave