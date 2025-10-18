Woman killed in Canyon County crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CANYON COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday at approximately 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Rodeo Lane and Dixie Road in Canyon County.

A 78-year-old female of Wilder was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala traveling South on Rodeo Lane. The Impala failed to stop at the intersection with Dixie Road.

A 50-year-old female from Parma was driving a 2012 Jeep Cherokee traveling West on Dixie Road. The Cherokee collided with the Impala, which overturned off the roadway.

The driver of the Impala succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Cherokee was transported to an area hospital via ambulance.

The driver of the Cherokee was wearing her seatbelt.

All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 4 hours.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.