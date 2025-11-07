CEI launches community survey to gather public feedback - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho is inviting community members across eastern Idaho to participate in a brief Community Perception Survey aimed at better understanding public views on higher education, job training, and regional workforce needs.

The survey is open now and can be accessed here.

The survey is designed to take just a few minutes and asks participants about their perceptions of higher education, awareness of CEI, and priorities for college-level training and workforce development.

“At CEI, we believe that listening to our community is essential to delivering education that truly adapts, empowers, and transforms,” said Dr. Lori Barber, President of College of Eastern Idaho. “This survey is a chance for us to hear directly from the people we serve about their needs, their hopes, and their vision for the future of education and workforce development in eastern Idaho.”

Participants have the option to enter their email address at the end of the survey to be entered to win one of four $100 Amazon gift cards.

CEI encourages local residents, business leaders, advisory board members, chamber members, rotary clubs, and all stakeholders in the region to take the survey and share it widely.

For more information about CEI’s mission and impact across eastern Idaho, visit www.cei.edu.