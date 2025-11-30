Creamy, gooey biscuits and gravy tater tot casserole - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This biscuits and gravy tater tot casserole brings together buttery biscuits, creamy sausage gravy, and perfectly crispy tater tots, all topped with a layer of melted, gooey cheese for a mouthwateringly hearty breakfast. It’s pure comfort in a casserole dish! Ingredients 1 lb breakfast sausage

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups half & half

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 (16 oz) can refrigerated biscuits (such as Pillsbury Grands), quartered

1 (32 oz) bag frozen tater tots

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup crispy bacon bits

2 green onions, sliced (optional, for garnish) Instructions Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish. Quarter the biscuits and spread them evenly in the prepared dish. Bake for 8–10 minutes, just until the tops begin to puff and set. Remove from oven and set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the sausage until browned and fully cooked, breaking it up as it cooks. Do not drain. Stir in Worcestershire sauce and cook for another 1–2 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the sausage and stir to coat. Slowly whisk in the half & half, stirring constantly. Add salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Simmer until thickened (about 5 minutes), then remove from heat. Pour the sausage gravy evenly over the pre-baked biscuit pieces. Sprinkle 1 cup of shredded cheese on top. Add bacon bits evenly over the cheese. Arrange frozen tater tots in a single layer over everything. Return the dish to the oven and bake for 35–40 minutes, or until the tater tots are golden and crispy. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup of cheese over the top and bake an additional 5 minutes, until melted. Garnish with sliced green onions. Let cool slightly before serving.

