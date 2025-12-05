Easy and delicious homemade Christmas candies - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

All you need is almond bark and your imagination to make a batch of these homemade Christmas candies. So quick and easy to make, they’re the perfect holiday candy to gift this festive season. Ingredients 1 package almond bark white or milk chocolate

36 mini muffin papers

2 cups of one or more of the following additions: salted peanuts, Rice Krispies cereal, dried cranberries, raisins, crushed peppermint candy canes, other salted nuts, your favorite dried fruit (all chopped to the size of raisins) Instructions Line a mini muffin tin with mini muffin papers. Place almond bark in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at one-minute intervals, stirring after each, until smooth and creamy. Remove from microwave and stir in two cups of your choice of addition. Spoon into the mini muffin papers and allow to sit until cool and hardened. You can put them in the refrigerator to speed up the process if you like. Package and give with a smile on your face and a grateful heart.

