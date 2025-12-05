Grace Lutheran boys beat Richfield, Highland girls best Poky - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Highland Rams avenged their Nov. 18 loss to Pocatello Wednesday night by swiping a victory in a low-scoring rematch at Pocatello High School.

The Rams (5-1, 0-0), who rely heavily on contributions from freshman Mylee Stucki, are off to a sizzling start after a 10-14 season last year. Their lone loss came at the hands of Pocatello (3-2, 0-0), when senior star Abby Lusk took the game over in the second half.

Highland held the Thunder to just seven points in the first quarter and 13 in the first half. But the Ram offense was stuck in the same mud, clinging to a slim 15-13 lead at the break.

The scoring didn’t open up any in the second half, and neither did the game, as the Rams held on for a 35-33 win.

Highland will be at home against Minico Saturday night, in their final tune-up before the start of conference play. The Rams will host Canyon Ridge (2-4, 0-0) next Wednesday, then Rigby (6-0, 0-0) next Friday.

Pocatello gets some time to lick their wounds, before they travel to Madison next Wednesday to face the Bobcats (3-2, 0-0).

Royals improve to 2-0 behind Grayson, Sauer

Behind more potent play from seniors Garrett Grayson and Ely Sauer, Grace Lutheran (2-0, 0-0) stayed perfect on the young season with a 56-47 victory over the Richfield Tigers (0-1, 0-0).

Grayson led the Royals in scoring with 23 points. The 6-foot-5 forward added five steals and 12 rebounds, to post another double-double. His guard running mate, Sauer, added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Grace Lutheran opens conference play Saturday when they host the North Gem Cowboys (1-0, 0-0).