Basketball Whip-Around: Conference play kicks up a notch - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Conference play is heating up courts across the state, with playoff contender outlooks beginning to take shape.

Thursday night’s docket featured several key showdowns as teams played for conference superiority.

Girls’ 5A, 6A

The Thunder Ridge Titans (12-6, 3-3) squeezed past the Madison Bobcats (11-5, 3-2), 55-52, at Thunder Ridge High School. The Titans, Bobcats and Highland Rams (9-8, 2-3) all still trail the Rigby Trojans (18-0, 7-0) with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Another tight game took an overtime period, which is where the Blackfoot Broncos (12-4, 7-0) knocked off the Hillcrest Knights (10-7, 4-3), 46-41. The Skyline Grizzlies (8-10, 4-3), who escaped with their own slim victory, 46-45, over the Bonneville Bees (8-9, 3-5) Thursday, also remain within striking distance of the Broncos.

Boys: Leadore @ Grace Lutheran

The Royals (8-2, 1-2) bounced back quickly from a Tuesday home conference loss against the Mackay Miners (12-1, 3-0), beating the Mustangs (5-6, 0-3), 54-41, in a conference battle at Grace Lutheran High School.

Grace Lutheran was led by junior Damon Schmidt, who scored 20. Senior co-captain Ely Sauer chipped in with 10.

Their next challenge takes the Royals to Watersprings on Tuesday, for a showdown with the Warriors (9-1, 3-0).

Leadore will be at the North Gem Cowboys (3-7, 1-2) Saturday.

Rockland @ American Heritage

Staying in the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference, the Bulldogs (8-2, 2-0) kept pace with conference co-leaders Watersprings and Mackay, easily handling American Heritage (4-4, 0-3), 55-19.

Rockland won every quarter, including a 20-7 third quarter building upon what was a 28-8 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs were led by the reigning East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week, junior Xavier Parrish, who scored a game-high 17. Senior Isaac Held added 13. American Heritage’s Jimmer Dalton and Parker Argyle led the Patriots with six points apiece.

American Heritage will be back on the court Tuesday, hosting Challis (6-6, 2-2).

Rockland will be at Butte County to face the Pirates (8-3, 0-0) Friday.