Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout - East Idaho News

 Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout
Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout

  Published at

Associated Press

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos runs after hitting a double to score Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto during the ninth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE – Philadelphia Phillies’ Nick Castellanos runs after hitting a double to score Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto during the ninth inning in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. | Matt Slocum, Associated Press, File.


CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies released outfielder Nick Castellanos on Thursday after the team was unable to make a deal to trade him. Castellanos then revealed he was benched last season after bringing beer into the dugout during a game.

The team wanted the situation resolved before its first full-squad workout at spring training, which is Monday.

Castellanos was benched last season after he made what Phillies manager Rob Thomson described as “ an inappropriate comment ” after he was pulled for a defensive replacement. Castellanos said in September that communication with Thomson had been “ questionable, at least in my experience.”

On Thursday, Castellanos posted a hand-written note on social media explaining an incident in Miami that preceded his benching. He said he brought beer into the dugout after being taken out of a game and complained to Thomson about team rules. He said teammates took the beer away before he drank any.

Afterward, he went into the office with Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

“We aired out our differences and the conversation ended with me apologizing for letting my emotions get the best of me,” Castellanos said, adding that he was benched the next game as punishment.

Castellanos, who turns 34 on March 4, hit .250 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs in 147 games for the NL East champions last year. He was going into the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract, but Dombrowski said Monday the Phillies were talking to other teams about him.

Adolis García is expected to replace Castellanos in right field after he signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Philadelphia in December.

